New Audi vehicles drop their tops at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT, Michigan (WKBN) – The Audi A5 lineup of cars is complete with the unveiling of its all-new 2018 A5 and performance variant S5 Cabriolet (convertible) this week at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Coupe and Sportback A5s were debuted last year. Similar to those models, the A5 Cabriolet comes equipped with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed S tronic® dual-clutch automatic transmission that produces 252 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque and sprints from 0-60 mph in 6.0 seconds — an improvement of 0.6 seconds compared to the previous generation.

The S5 is equipped with a re-engineered 3.0-liter TFSI® V6 engine to produce 354 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque between 1370 – 4500 rpm; 0-60 mph is 4.8 seconds, half a second faster than its predecessor. The S5 is also newly equipped with an eight-speed Tiptronic® automatic transmission that is well suited for the low-end torque of the new 3.0-liter turbocharged engine.

Both variants of the Cabriolet come standard-equipped with quattro® all-wheel drive, offering enhanced agility through a self-locking center differential, with a basic ratio of 40:60 front to rear, and wheel-selective torque control.

With a fully-automatic soft top that opens in 15 seconds and closes in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph and seating for up to four, Audi says, “the A5 and S5 Cabriolet are the perfect combination of design, top-down driving and dynamic performance.”

You can operate the infotainment system with simple voice commands, and Audi has built microphones into the seat belt to improve voice quality commands even with the top down.

