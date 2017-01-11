Niles resident with brown water said city’s efforts made a difference

The City of Niles installed a temporary fix until more extensive water line work can be done this summer

By Published:
Joe Lewis said he's been getting brown water at his Niles home for at least a year.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Last month, a Niles homeowner complained to city officials about brown water flowing out of his tap. Now he said the city has made an effort to fix the problem.

Joe Lewis showed up at the December 7 city council meeting with a filter, covered in brown sediment, from his home on Difford Drive.

Tuesday, crews attached an automatic flusher to the fire hydrant in front of Lewis’ house. It’s timed to run at night and keep the water flowing.

He said it has made a difference.

“Actually, it’s gotten a lot clearer. I actually still have the original filter that I replaced a month or so ago. It’s just starting to turn a little bit yellow, which is normal. So we’ll let it go a little longer and see what happens with the new flusher in.”

The automatic flusher is just a temporary solution. This summer, the City of Niles plans to extend the water line on Difford Drive and connect it with the line one street over to allow for a continuous water flow.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s