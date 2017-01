POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Poland Sophomore Sabria Hunter was named Player of the Game for her play in the Falcons 51-49 win over Poland in the High School Basketball Football Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 11th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Hunter notched a double-double with 15 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks in the victory.