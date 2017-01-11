Police surround Boardman apartment after gun report

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A fight inside a Boardman apartment complex led to several officers with military-style armor surrounding the building.

Wednesday afternoon, police were called to the building in the 800 block of Cook Ave., off of South Avenue.

Boardman Police Detective Glenn Patton said they received initial reports that a person involved in the fight had a gun.

A SWAT team was called to block off the area and evacuate the building. Police surrounded the apartment and took two people into custody.

Those suspects had unrelated warrants for their arrests, but additional charges from the fight are pending.

Patton said no weapon was found in the area.

