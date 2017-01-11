Police: Woman stole from retirement home while working

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Whispering Pines Village employee Sierra Carbone, 26, was arrested Monday and accused of stealing 14 items from the resident rooms between Dec. 1-31.

Carbone, who is from Youngstown, had been working at the Columbiana assisted living and retirement home as a state-tested nurse’s aide (STNA) since October.

The value of those stolen items, including cash, amounted to about $1,200. Police said she took them to the Austintown Pawn and Cashland shop in Youngstown.

The victims were all over the age of 65.

“Two residents had filed a complaint regarding missing jewelry at the facility,” said Detective Wade Boley of the Columbiana Police Department. “When I returned from vacation on Jan. 2, I received another complaint and at that point I started looking into it.

“The facility was excellent to work with. As soon as they recognized the problem, they immediately reported it to the police. They did 100 percent cooperation and are being proactive at protecting their residents.”

The stolen items included seven rings, one chain with a pendant, three necklaces, the safe with miscellaneous documents and $600 in cash.

Boley said police found the safe and other items in a home in Youngstown that Carbone was allegedly in the middle of renovating for the purpose of renting out.

“That next following Monday I interviewed her,” Boley said. “Then she immediately made a statement and was cooperative in the investigation.”

Detective Boley said as unfortunate as this is, it’s a good reminder to those in assisted living or with loved ones in their care to be cautious with their valuables.

“Lock up valuables,” he said. “Make sure that they are anchored so they can’t just walk out the door.”

Carbone was charged by police with theft by deception, which is a fourth-degree felony.

She is currently out on bond and will appear in court on Jan. 19 for a preliminary hearing.