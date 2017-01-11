Reynolds wrestling captures 800th match win

The Raiders defeated Sharpsville, 74-3 Wednesday, to reach the historic mark.

Greenville, PA (WKBN) – The Reynolds wrestling team beat Sharpsville, 74-3 Wednesday, capturing their 800th dual match win Tuesday at Reynolds High School.

The Raiders won 13 out of 14 matches Tuesday and become just the 9th Pennsylvania high school to reach 800 wins in school history.

“It means a lot to a lot of people,” said head coach Casey Taylor. “The people in this community are so supportive of what these guys do. The school administration and the parents, they just have our back. It’s about the kids that are here now but also about the previous wrestlers from the 1960’s on. If they didn’t have a high level of success, 800 wouldn’t be a possibility.”

Reynolds moves to 8-0 in matches on the season. The Raider program started in 1960, and they’ve since won 89 percent of their matches. Their all-time record is now 800-94-2 in 56 years.

