Richard Navarra Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Richard Navarra passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.
He was born February 20, 1954.
There are no services to be held.
Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Richard Navarra passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.
He was born February 20, 1954.
There are no services to be held.
Arrangements handled by Matthew W. Conley Funeral Home.
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use