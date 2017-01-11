Shirley Ann Underwood Obituary

January 11, 2017

January 11, 2017
Shirley Ann Underwood, Youngstown, Ohio - obit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Shirley Ann Underwood passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the age of 76.

She was born May 4, 1940.

Family to do services at a later date.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.


