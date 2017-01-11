Shirley Ann Underwood Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Shirley Ann Underwood passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the age of 76.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Shirley Ann Underwood passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the age of 76.
She was born May 4, 1940.
Family to do services at a later date.
Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.
