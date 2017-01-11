Storm Team 27: Another wet night expected

Paul Wetzl, WKBN weather By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Wet and windy at times overnight.  Look for temperatures to climb through the 50’s with rain likely.  There is a very small chance for thunder.  Watch for gusty wind.  More rain on the way Thursday as a cold front drops through the region.  The rain may be heavy at times.  Watch for flooding.  Rain will taper off into early Thursday night.  Cooler Friday and Saturday.  Watching a storm system for Saturday.  Warmer air returns next week with more rain.

Forecast

Tonight:   Rain showers.  Chance for thunder.  Gusty wind.  (100%)
Low:   50s(Rising)

Thursday:  Windy. Rain showers likely. Heavy rain possible. Chance for thunder.  (100%)
High:   59

Thursday night:   Chance for showers early.  Falling temperatures.  Chance for Black Ice Late.  (60%)
Low:   24

Friday:  Partly sunny.
High:   32

Saturday:   Mostly cloudy.  Chance for a rain or snow shower.  (30%)
High:   32    Low:  23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High:   39    Low:  23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:   43    Low:   28

Tuesday:   Mostly cloudy.  Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   50    Low:   39

Wednesday:   Scattered rain showers.  (60%)
High:   52    Low:  48

Thursday:   Partly sunny.
High:   47    Low:   39
