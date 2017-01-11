Storm Team 27: Mild with late day rain

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It will be a mild day with afternoon temperatures climbing to the upper 40s. Clouds will increase through the day. The chance for rain showers returns late afternoon into tonight. Rain will continue overnight and into the day on Thursday. The warm weather will linger through Thursday with highs expected into the upper 50s. Cooler temperatures will return for end the week into the start of the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds and breezy. Chance for a rain shower late day. (40%)

High: 48

Tonight: Windy with scattered rain showers. (90%)

Low: 48(Rising)

Thursday: Breezy with scattered Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (90%)

High: 58 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 34 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix possible. (40%)

High: 32 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 36 Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow or rain shower. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 36

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 34

