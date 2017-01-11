Storm Team 27: Wet and windy Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
More rain on the way Thursday as a cold front drops through the region. The rain may be heavy at times. Watch for flooding. Rain will taper off into early Thursday night. Cooler Friday and Saturday. Watching a storm system for Saturday. Warmer air returns next week with more rain.
Forecast
Thursday: Windy. Rain showers likely. Heavy rain possible. Chance for thunder. (100%)
High: 59
Thursday night: Chance for showers early. Falling temperatures. Chance for Black Ice Late. (60%)
Low: 24
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 32
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 32 Low: 23
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 39 Low: 23
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 43 Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 50 Low: 39
Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 52 Low: 48
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low: 39
