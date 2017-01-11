Storm Team 27: Windy with rain tonight and Thursday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
It is a mild afternoon with temperatures climbing to the upper 40s. Clouds will increase through the day. The chance for rain showers returns tonight. Rain will continue overnight and into the day on Thursday. The warm weather will linger through Thursday with highs expected into the upper 50s. Cooler temperatures will return for end the week into the start of the weekend.
Forecast

Today: Increasing clouds and breezy. Chance for a rain shower late day. (40%)
High: 48

Tonight: Windy with scattered rain showers. (90%)
Low: 48(Rising)

Thursday: Breezy with scattered Rain showers. Chance for thunder. (90%)
High: 58 Low: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 34 Low: 27

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Wintry mix possible. (40%)
High: 32 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 36 Low: 22

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow or rain shower. (30%)
High: 43 Low: 24

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 36

Wednesday: Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 43 Low: 34
