Warren Harding boys handle East

The Raiders improve to 5-6 overall on the season.

By Published:
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding topped East 79-64 Wednesday night in boys’ high school basketball action.

The Raiders placed five players in double-figures in the win.  Lynn Bowden led the way with 19 points, while Marlin Richardson added 17 points.  Tiryn Frank added 12, while Kemon’Dre Muhammad finished with 11.  Mike Hughes also reached double-figures with 10 in the win.

Ce’andre Backus led East with a team-high 21 points.  Terrell Weaver Sr. also reached double figures with 13 points.

Warren Harding improves to 5-6 overall on the season.  The Raiders return to action Friday night at home against Boardman.  The game will be broadcast LIVE as the Game of the Week at 7PM on MyYTV.

