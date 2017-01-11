West Branch girls’ notch 8th win in a row

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – The West Branch girls basketball program has put together eight consecutive wins after tonight’s 74-46 victory over Steubenville Catholic Central. The Lady Warriors improve to 10-2 on the season overall.

Five Warriors scored in double figures led by Natalie Zuchowski, who finished with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Hannah Ridgeway added 12 as Kayla Hovorka (7 rebounds), Brenna Rito and Emma Rankin all scored 11 each.

The Lady Crusaders were paced by Isabella Oliver, who led the team with 13 points (5 rebounds). Brittany Bertoia tallied 12 points also.

West Branch will meet Waterford at the Classic in the Country at Berlin Hiland at noon on Sunday. Steubenville Catholic Central returns home tomorrow to meet Tuscarawas Central Catholic.