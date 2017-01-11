Youngstown man gets 25 years to life for role in murder

Related Coverage Defendant convicted of Youngstown drive-by shooting death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man convicted in a two year old murder case was sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Court.

Leonard Savage was sentenced to 25 years to life in connection to the 2015 shooting death of Thomas Owens.

Savage was found guilty of one count of complicity to aggravated murder, three counts of complicity to attempted murder and three counts of complicity to felonious assault.

While jurors did not convict Savage of being the actual trigger man in the shooting, they believe he was complicit in the crime.

Savage was arrested with two other men, Jawonn Hymes and Jason Heard, accused of firing into a car on the south side of Youngstown, where Owens was sitting.

Hymes and Heard still face trial in the case.