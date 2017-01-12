2 face prostitution charges after Youngstown traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman was arrested on charges of soliciting for prostitution Thursday night.

Youngstown police say they saw 28-year-old Erica Provitt walking up and down W. Evergreen and W. Glenhaven avenues. Police said she then got into a car that she flagged down.

The car had expired plates, so an officer stopped the car and asked the driver what he was doing, according to a police report.

The driver, Bruce Dawson, said he was good friends with Provitt, but he didn’t know her name.

Police said an unused condom was found in the driver’s seat.

Dawson was cited with loitering to engage in prostitution and driving with an expired license.

Provitt was arrested and taken to Mahoning County Jail on a past warrant for possession of drugs. She was additionally charged with loitering to engage in solicitation.