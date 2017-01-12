Bess Claire Langerman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Bess Claire Langerman, 97, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2017 at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.

She was born December 15, 1919 in Farrell, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Leon and Ella (Primack) Gelfand.

Bess worked at Addison School in Masury as a 4th grade teacher before leaving to become a full time homemaker.

She was a member of Beth Israel Temple.

Bess is survived by her children, Gary Langerman of Cleveland, Rita Gay Langerman of Marietta, Georgia, Jill (Steve) Langerman of Las Vegas, Nevada and Libby (Kevin) Rosenstein of Chicago, Illinois; three grandchildren, Rebecca (Andrew) Cloyes, Eric Rosenstein and Ashley (Jon) Berliner and two great-grandchildren, Haley Cloyes and Ari Berliner.

She was preceded in death by her husband, High Langerman; parents; three brothers, Ben, Manny and Harry Gelfand and one sister, Rose Zatell.

Family and friends may gather Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, Ohio, from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery.



Order Flowers Here