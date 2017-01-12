Census worker alerts Youngstown police to marijuana grow house

The Census worker told officers the smell was coming from a house at 1117 Landsdowne Boulevard

A Census worker alerted police to a pot grow house in Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A census worker alerted Youngstown police Wednesday after smelling marijuana coming from a vacant house on city’s north side.

The Census worker told officers the smell was coming from a house at 1117 Landsdowne Boulevard. The worker said the door was open and the electric in the house was on.

Officers found four marijuana plants, several grow lamps, fans and a space heater in the house.

No one was inside at the time of the investigation.

Officers collected all the evidence and locked the house.

No suspects have been arrested.

According to the Mahoning County Auditor’s website, the property is owned by Robert L. West. A delinquent tax of $976 is listed for the property.

