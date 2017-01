Related Coverage Assistant pastor of Gospel Baptist Church faces sexual battery charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted Christopher Stivers, 31, on four counts of sexual battery involving a teenage church member.

Prosecutors say Stivers was working as an assistant pastor at Gospel Baptist Church, 6235 Clingan Rd, when the incident happened.

Pastor Ron Royality was made aware of the incident in November, according to a statement released by a church representative at the time of Stivers’ arrest.

Stivers’ bond was initially set at $100,000.