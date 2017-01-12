Former Campbell mayor pleads guilty in $1.2 million securities fraud case

George Krinos pleaded guilty to charges of securities fraud and failure to pay and collect taxes

George Krinos was charged in a two-count criminal information with engaging in a securities fraud scheme and willfully failing to collect and pay taxes for his employees.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The former mayor of Campbell entered a guilty plea Thursday in Federal Court.

Krinos was accused of using his Boardman based investment firm to defraud investors of nearly $1.2 million through stock sales and other investments.

According to court documents, Krinos raised more than $1 million through the sale of stock and other notes through his Boardman-based investment firm Krinos Holdings, claiming the fundS would help start-up businesses and create as many as 40,000 jobs.

Instead, investigators said Krinos spent tens of thousands on personal expenses.

It was also found that over the course of approximately two years, Krinos improperly withheld and kept approximately $91,495 of his employees’ tax contributions from the IRS.

Krinos abruptly resigned as Campbell mayor in early 2011.

