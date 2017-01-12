Francis C. “Fran” Bowersock Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – Loving husband, father and grandfather Francis C. “Fran” Bowersock, 81, slipped peacefully into his eternal rest just after midnight on Thursday, January 12, 2017. He had been in failing health for quite some time and passed away at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, where he had been a patient just a few days.

A son of the late Edward and Sara H. Huffman Bowersock, he was born in East Liverpool on November 7, 1935.

A 1953 graduate of East Liverpool High School, Fran enlisted in the U.S. Navy soon afterward, having served mainly in Guam.

For many years, he was a furnace operator at the former Crucible Steel, retiring in 1982.

He was a gentle soul, always kind and soft spoken – unless he was playing his favorite game of basketball with friends at the YMCA, where his true competitive spirit came through. Fran was active throughout his life and especially enjoyed golfing, playing softball and walking, but he also made time for reading Westerns and working word puzzles. He was a member of Elks Lodge #258 in East Liverpool.

Fran is survived at home by his devoted wife, Sally, whom he married on September 25, 1959. One was rarely seen without the other and they took great pride in their children and grandchildren, who survive as well, Tim Bowersock and his wife, Jena and Tammy Sevey and her husband, Bill, all of East Liverpool; along with three grandchildren, Kelsie Sevey, Kevin Sevey and Paige Bowersock. Fran also leaves behind several special cousins, including Glenna Swauger who was like another mother to him.

Fran was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard Bowersock, who died in 1966 and an infant brother.

Friends may visit at the Dawson Funeral Home on Friday, January 13 where the family will be present from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. An Elks service will take place Friday at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, January 14 at the funeral home. Afterward, the family and friends will gather at the Elks for a continued time of fellowship.

Fran will be laid to rest at Columbiana County Memorial Park.

