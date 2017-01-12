Lake Erie’s icy waters, winds hamper Cleveland plane’s recovery

Divers so far have found the remains of one passenger and the cockpit voice recorder

Investigators said remains found while searching for a missing Cleveland plane are human.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – The search for the wreckage from a corporate jet that crashed into Lake Erie while carrying six people — including Boardman High School graduates — is turning up more debris.

Crews are concentrating on a handful of spots within a football field-sized section near Cleveland’s lakefront.

The efforts over the past two weeks have been slow-going and hampered by ice, high winds and murky waters.

Cleveland officials say several significant pieces of debris were brought up Wednesday.

All six people who were on board the plane that left Burke Lakefront Airport on Dec. 29 are presumed dead.

Divers so far have found the remains of one passenger. They’ve also recovered the cockpit voice recorder.

Those passengers include John and Sue Fleming, Boardman High School graduates, and their kids, Jack and Andrew. John Fleming was the CEO of Superior Beverage Group.

Brian Casey and his daughter, Megan, were also on board.

A press conference will be held at 12:15 p.m. Thursday with updates on the search. WKBN is there, and we’ll be live streaming the presser at WKBN.com. 

