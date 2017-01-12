Man at center of Struthers standoff indicted

Related Coverage Police take armed man into custody, rescue children in Struthers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man at the center of a police standoff in Struthers was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Sean Dixson, 39, is charged with felonious assault, assault, obstructing justice, domestic violence and endangering children in connection to the Nov. 28 incident.

Multiple departments were called out to the house on Eighth Street after police say Dixson held four young children hostage inside the home for over four hours.

The incident started with an argument between Dixson and his wife, which escalated.

Police say Dixson hit a police cruiser with an object. Officers tased him, but he ran back inside the house and later appeared in the doorway with a gun.

Officers and members of the Mahoning Valley Crisis Response Team surrounded the house and tried to get Dixson to come out.

Finally, officers were able to breach the door and get the children out. Officers then shot pepper spray into the house. Dixson was found on the second floor.