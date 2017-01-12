Man charged with breaking into Boardman laundromat twice

Related Coverage Fugitives wanted in Boardman laundromat break-in caught

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted a man on charges related to two laundromat break-ins in one week.

Joseph DiGiacomo, 29, is charged with vandalism, possessing criminal tools and tampering with coin machines.

The U.S. Marshals said he and 25-year-old Jessica Quick broke into the Washing Well laundromat on Youngstown-Poland Road in Boardman.

Quick is charged with breaking and entering, and vandalism. Her case is going through the Mahoning County Court.

Police arrested both at a Youngstown home in December after receiving tips from the public.

