Michael “Chick” A. Giannini Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Michael “Chick” A. Giannini, 82, passed away on January 12, 2017 at Hospice House.

He was born on August 1, 1934, son to the late John and Theodora Giannini.

Chick attended Rayen High School and then worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 40 years as an inspector. After the company closed, Chick worked for Giant Eagle until he retired in 2001.

On May 18, 1957, Chick married the love of his life, the former Virginia “Gigi” LaPresta. Chick and Gigi would have celebrated 60 years together this year.

Chick was a parishioner at St. Joseph where he served as an usher. He was also involved in the St. Joe’s and Our Lady of Mt. Carmel’s golf leagues. Chick enjoyed big Italian family dinners on Sundays and he will be remembered for the love and passion he had for his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Left to carry on Chick’s memory is his loving wife, Virginia “Gigi” Giannini; his children, Diane (Chuck) Diana and Michael A. Giannini, Jr.; his grandchildren, Gina (Chet) Cooper, Niki (Kevin) Harris, Michael A, Giannini III, Makaela Giannini and Trey Giannini; his great-grandchildren, Mia Cooper and Kristian Harris; his brother, John, Jr. (Carol) Giannini; his sister, Mary (Bill) Sullivan; his sisters-in-law, Joann King, Terry DeToro and Dee LaPresta and numerous nieces and nephews who were very special to him.

In addition to his parents, Chick is preceded in death by his sister, Concelia Novello and his brother, Phillip Giannini.

Friends and family will be received on Tuesday, January 17 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

A funeral mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 4545 New Rd.

Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hospice of the Valley at Hospice House for their kindness and care.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

