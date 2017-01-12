Mom in Canton child death at restaurant isn’t U.S. citizen

Police allege that 29-year-old Mingming Chen struck Ashley in the face several times with her fist on Monday morning, and the girl died.

By Published:
Mingming Chen
Mingming Chen

MASSILLON, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say a woman charged with murder in the death of her 5-year-old daughter in Ohio is from China, isn’t a naturalized U.S. citizen and therefore might face deportation.

Ashley Zhao’s parents reported her missing Monday. Police say her body was found Tuesday at the family’s restaurant in North Canton.

Chen also is charged with felonious assault. Court records list no attorney for her.

Ashley’s father, 34-year-old Liang Zhao, is charged with complicity counts. Authorities say he’s a naturalized citizen. His attorney says Zhao maintains his innocence.

The parents are jailed on $5 million bonds.

The Repository newspaper reports relatives of Zhao declined to comment at court.

