Pipe manufacturer plans to restart shuttered US Steel plant in Pa.

Dura-Bond hopes to begin producing tubular products from the plant in McKeesport, a Pittsburgh suburb

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (AP) – A pipe manufacturer plans to reactivate a former suburban Pittsburgh plant and hire at least 100 employees.

The Regional Industrial Development Corp., which owns the McKeesport plant, says Dura-Bond Industries leased the facility and has planned “significant” capital investments.

Dura-Bond president Jason Norris says it has purchased equipment from the plant and hopes to begin producing tubular products primarily for the energy industry.

Norris says the 317,000-square-foot plant could start operations in six to nine months, depending on when they get approvals and when upgrades are completed.

The former U.S. Steel McKeesport Tubular Operations was idled by U.S. Steel in 2014. About 175 workers lost their jobs.

Dura-Bond operates a plant that fabricates steel in the borough of Export.

