Prosecutor to drop all but 2 minor charges for Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter

Porter's attorney says he expects to make a statement later Thursday.

JOE MANDAK Associated Press Published: Updated:
Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter has been arrested at a Pittsburgh bar.
Courtsey: CBS News

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The district attorney says he’ll drop all but the two least serious charges against Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter after reviewing video of his alleged altercation with a bar bouncer and a city police officer.

District Attorney Stephen Zappala Jr. says the video evidence supports only summary citations for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. Charges of aggravated assault involving the officer and a simple assault charge for Porter’s actions with the bouncer, and all other charges will be dropped.

Porter was arrested and briefly jailed hours after the Steelers’ opening round playoff win against the Miami Dolphins.

Porter’s attorney says he expects to make a statement later Thursday.

A Steelers spokesman did not immediately comment on the announcement, or whether it means Porter will no longer be on leave from the team.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s