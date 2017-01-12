School bus carrying 32 elementary students overturns in Virginia

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A school bus carrying more than 30 students overturned in Dinwiddie County Thursday morning.

The crash happened on the 25,000 block of Ferndale Road near River Road.

School bus carrying 23 elementary school students OVERTURNS in #Dinwiddie County. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/fXVbyhg8PH — Evanne Armour (@Evanne8News) January 12, 2017

State Police said the driver of the bus was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment. There were 32 elementary school students on the bus, an update to earlier reports from State Police that said 23 were on board.

State Police said only one student has complained of an injury, but all are being transported to the hospital to be checked as a precautionary measure.

It is also unknown where the school bus was heading to. 8News has multiple crews on the scene to learn more information.

Ferndale Road is currently closed in both directions, according to VDOT.