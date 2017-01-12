Self-driving bus ready to shuttle tourists in Las Vegas



LAS VEGAS, Nevada (CNN) – The first driverless shuttle bus in the United States was unveiled in downtown Las Vegas Wednesday.

There was some confusion over its name, but for now, “Driverless Shuttle” should do just fine.

Fremont east – Downtown – wins the honor of being the first public road in the United States a vehicle like that has ever been on.

“I think it’s an experience that I never dreamed I would see in my lifetime, and I have been very nervous because I am a control freak,” aid Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

So far, no driver means no problem. The shuttle will give free test rides to the public for the next week.

The bus can hold 12 people and runs on electricity.

Through a series of cameras, it senses anybody walking in the street.

Even with the sensory technology, the shuttles aren’t ready to drive on city streets.

They can’t read stoplights, for instance. But Mayor Goodman has a vision for how these vehicles could one day change the way we get around our city.

“You can space the vehicles far enough apart, get them on a route that would come every 10 minutes, every 20 minutes, whatever because you’ve got total control through the autonomous technology, which is really exciting because we have a preliminary map in mind to move people in and around the heart of the city,” Goodman said.

Leasing a shuttle would cost the city about $10,000 a month. Goodman says she would hope Las Vegas buys its own vehicles and moves the manufacturing here.