Storm Team 27: Threat of storms this afternoon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A windy and rainy Thursday as a cold front drops through the region. The rain has been heavy at times. Flood Warnings. Rain will taper off into early Thursday night. Cooler Friday and Saturday. Watching a storm system for Saturday. Warmer air returns next week with more rain.

Forecast

Thursday: Flood Warning. Windy. Rain showers likely. Heavy rain. Chance for thunder. (100%)

High: 59

Thursday night: Chance for showers early. Falling temperatures. Chance for Black Ice Late. (40%)

Low: 24

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 32

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 32 Low: 23

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 39 Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 43 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 50 Low: 39

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 52 Low: 48

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low: 39

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

