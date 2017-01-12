Storm Team 27: Threat of Black Ice overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

I think someone forgot to tell Mother Natures it is January! After dealing with the heavy rains and severe thunderstorms the entire Valley is saturated and flooding is still a big threat. Tonight the temperatures will drop below freezing therefore Black Ice will become a major problem in some areas tomorrow. Please be careful if you are on the roads later tonight and tomorrow.

Forecast

Thursday night: Falling temperatures. Chance for Black Ice

Low: 23

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 33 Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 42 Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 51 Low: 40

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 53 Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 48 Low: 34

