Storm Team 27: Threat of Black Ice overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-

I think someone forgot to tell Mother Natures it is January! After dealing with the heavy rains and severe thunderstorms the entire Valley is saturated and flooding is still a big threat. Tonight the temperatures will drop below freezing therefore Black Ice will become a major problem in some areas tomorrow. Please be careful if you are on the roads later tonight and tomorrow.

Thursday night: Falling temperatures. Chance for Black Ice
Low: 23

Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 31

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 33    Low: 22

Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 38    Low: 23

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 42    Low: 28

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 51    Low: 40

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 53    Low: 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 48    Low: 34
