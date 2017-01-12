Storm Team 27: Threat of Black Ice overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)-
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
I think someone forgot to tell Mother Natures it is January! After dealing with the heavy rains and severe thunderstorms the entire Valley is saturated and flooding is still a big threat. Tonight the temperatures will drop below freezing therefore Black Ice will become a major problem in some areas tomorrow. Please be careful if you are on the roads later tonight and tomorrow.
Forecast
Thursday night: Falling temperatures. Chance for Black Ice
Low: 23
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 31
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)
High: 33 Low: 22
Sunday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 38 Low: 23
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 42 Low: 28
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 51 Low: 40
Wednesday: Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 53 Low: 50
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)
High: 48 Low: 34
