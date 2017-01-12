Teen killed, school placed on lockdown after Akron shooting

Police found a 17-year-old boy lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds after shots were fired near a middle school

AKRON, Ohio (AP) – An Akron middle school was placed on lockdown after gunfire erupted nearby, leaving a 17-year-old boy dead and another teen wounded.

Lt. Rick Edwards says officers were dispatched to an intersection in Akron just before 4 p.m. Wednesday following reports of the shooting.

There police found a 17-year-old boy lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old man who was shot in the leg was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center for treatment. His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The nearby Miller South School for the Visual and Performing Arts had approximately 35 students in the building at the time.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear. Police currently have no suspects in custody. An investigation is ongoing.

