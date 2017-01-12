Thomas Seidler, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Thomas Seidler, Sr, 76, of Austintown, passed away January 12, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Thomas was born March 9, 1940 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of William and Elizabeth (Gallite) Seidler.

Thomas was a member of St. Rose Church and served his country in the United States Army.

Prior to retirement he worked as foreman for Saw Hill Tube.

He was also a member of the ARC Club and the North American Fishing Club. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with grandchildren and offering wisdom.

Thomas is survived by his son, Thomas (Rachel) Seidler II; his sister, Donna Seidler of Girard; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

As per Thomas’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Potential Development Program, 209 West Woodland Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, in Thomas’s memory.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send any condolences to the family.



