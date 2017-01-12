US officials tell Flint residents water is improving

Officials also told a town hall meeting Wednesday that chlorine residuals have become "excellent"

By Published: Updated:
water drain generic

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Flint officials, along with Michigan and federal officials, say the most recent test results show the level of lead in the city’s water is dropping.

Officials also told a town hall meeting Wednesday that chlorine residuals have become “excellent” and that bacteria issues have become almost non-existent.

However, despite the improved water quality, there was no call for an end to bottled water distribution or removal of faucet filters.

Several people interrupted the meeting, saying they didn’t believe the water safety claims.

Dr. Nicole Lurie of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services noted the water crisis isn’t over. She said residents are still advised to use a filter but people ought to see “there are signs of progress.”

The lack of water treatment to control corrosion caused lead to leach from pipes and old fixtures in some homes.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s