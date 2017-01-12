Virginia man sentenced in Steubenville high school hacking case

Noah McHugh was sentenced to eight months in jail

FILE - In this March 13, 2013, file photo, Trent Mays, left, and Ma'lik Richmond sit at the defense table before the start of their trial on rape charges in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio. Mays, a former high school football player found delinquent in the rape of a 16-year-old girl is asking a judge for a less restrictive sex-offender status. Judge Thomas Lipps is scheduled to hear Mays’ arguments Friday, Sept. 25, 2015. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool, File)
FILE - In this March 13, 2013, file photo, Trent Mays, left, and Ma'lik Richmond sit at the defense table before the start of their trial on rape charges in juvenile court in Steubenville, Ohio. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, Pool, File)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to helping hack an online account to draw attention to a 2012 high school rape case in Ohio has been sentenced to eight months in prison.

Noah McHugh was sentenced on Monday in federal court in Lexington, Kentucky, after pleading guilty to one count of computer fraud. McHugh had admitted helping Deric Lostutter, known online as “KYAnonymous”,” access fan website for Steubenville High School athletics. Lostutter pleaded guilty in November and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The hack drew additional media coverage to rape charges against two football players from the Ohio school. The players were convicted in 2013 of raping a West Virginia girl at a party.

Court records show McHugh testified against Lostutter during a grand jury hearing.

