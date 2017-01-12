Why Ohio is ranked 5 in nation for human trafficking

Much of the trafficking can be traced back to online peddling

By Published: Updated:
Human trafficking

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio ranks number five in the nation for the most human trafficking cases.

The problem is so big that a Human Trafficking Task Force was formed through the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. The operation utilizes state, local and federal law enforcement resources. Last year, 103 people were arrested for prostitution through the group’s efforts.

MERCY HEALTH HOSTS HUMAN TRAFFICKING FORUM

OHIO PATROL WARNS PARENTS OF HUMAN TRAFFICKING

Much of the trafficking can be traced back to online peddling. The recent shuttering of the adult ads on the website Backpage.com is a good first step to help curb the problem, but the reality is Ohio’s vulnerability also comes from its infrastructure.

Lieutenant Jerad Sutton at the Canifeld Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said while most trafficking that takes place in the state came from the Backpage website, other cases are ongoing. He said Ohio is a hub for prostitution because of the volume of traffic that moves through the state.

“A lot of traffic flows in and out of the state of Ohio, especially here on Interstate 80. Just the volume of traffic and the opportunity for people to bring prostitutes here,” Sutton said.

Truck stops and motels are hot spots for human trafficking. It’s these public places that the public has the best opportunity to see something suspicious and report it to police.

Sutton said some clues to look for are things such an older male with a younger female or multiple young females. However, victims can be any age, with the largest concentration between 21 and 30 years old. The second largest group is between 16 and 17 years old, and the third largest being 13 to 15-year-old victims.

Sutton said the biggest line of defense in the human trafficking problem is for the public to report any suspicious activity or concerns. A Human Trafficking Hotline has been established and it took over 4,000 calls last year in Ohio. The hotline is for victims, families, survivors and people reporting the crime.

The Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-800-373-7888.


WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s