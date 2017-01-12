Youngstown man accused of hiding drugs in vacuum, gun in oven charged

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who police said had drugs all throughout a house, including hidden in a vacuum, was indicted by a grand jury.

Marquail Watkins is charged with having weapons while under disability, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

A bust at W. Myrtle Avenue home in December revealed several drugs and drug tools, police said.

According to a police report, officers found drugs hidden in a vacuum cleaner, lying on the floor and in someone’s pocket.

They also found a loaded gun in the oven, cash and a digital scale, the report said.

