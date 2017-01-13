3 Takata workers indicted, accused of hiding air bag defects

The faulty inflators have touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history

By Published:
In this Wednesday, May 4, 2016 file photo, visitors look at child seats, manufactured and displayed by Takata Corp. at an automaker's showroom in Tokyo. . Honda Motor Co. is reporting a 93.4 billion yen ($860 million) loss for January-March, as the Japanese automaker is hit by costs for a massive air-bag recall and an unfavorable shift in exchange rates. Tokyo-based Honda reported an 81.9 billion yen profit in the same quarter of 2015. Honda said Friday, May 13, 2016, quarterly sales rose 5 percent to 3.66 trillion yen ($34 billion) as vehicle sales grew.
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 4, 2016 file photo, visitors look at child seats, manufactured and displayed by Takata Corp. at an automaker's showroom in Tokyo. . Honda Motor Co. is reporting a 93.4 billion yen ($860 million) loss for January-March, as the Japanese automaker is hit by costs for a massive air-bag recall and an unfavorable shift in exchange rates. Tokyo-based Honda reported an 81.9 billion yen profit in the same quarter of 2015. Honda said Friday, May 13, 2016, quarterly sales rose 5 percent to 3.66 trillion yen ($34 billion) as vehicle sales grew. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

DETROIT (AP) – Three former employees of Takata Corp. have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of concealing defects in the company’s air bag inflators.

The indictments on six counts of conspiracy and wire fraud were unsealed Friday, just hours ahead of a Justice Department news conference to announce a corporate penalty against the Japanese company.

Takata air bag inflators can explode with too much force, spewing metal shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 16 people have been killed worldwide and more than 180 injured. The faulty inflators have touched off the largest automotive recall in U.S. history involving 42 million vehicles and 69 million inflators.

Multiple news outlets have reported that Takata will pay around a $1 billion penalty. The FBI has been investigating allegations that the company deceived federal regulators and tried to cover up the air bag problems.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

