Big 4th quarter lifts Beaver Local past Buckeye Local

Tomorrow, Beaver Local visits Salem.

By Published:
Beaver Local Beavers High School Basketball

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Beavers won their third game in their last four outings as they prevailed tonight over Buckeye Local, 70-64.

Beaver Local trailed 53-49 in the final quarter before going on a 21-11 run to close out the contest.

Chase Wilcox, once again, led the Beavers in scoring with 27 points. In his last game on Tuesday, he scored 29 in their win over East Liverpool. Nathan Kline added 17 while he made 5 three-pointers. Zak Pappas also was in double figures as he finished with 10 points.

Drake Novak led Buckeye Local with 22 points and 7 assists. Matt Carducci and Sean Millard both had 18 points apiece. Carducci tallied 13 rebounds – 5 of which were offensive.

The Panthers will play at East Liverpool on Tuesday. Beaver Local (3-8) will matchup with Salem tomorrow in a makeup game from December 13.

