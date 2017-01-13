Boardman call center looking to hire additional workers

BOARDMAN,Ohio (WKBN) – A call center in Boardman is hiring additional employees.

The AT&T Call Center on South Avenue is hiring 20 additional workers.

An open house is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the facility located at 8089 South Avenue.

The new jobs come on the heels of a $1.5 billion investment in wireless networks in Ohio during 2013-2015.

Over 300 jobs were created since the expansion. Those positions include, retail, IT, technicians, engineering, warehouse and call centers.