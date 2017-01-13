Carbon reaches 1,000 points in Struthers win

Struthers senior Andrew Carbon scored his 1,000th career point during the Wildcats 67-55 win over Hubbard Friday night. Carbon led the team in scoring with 19 points, and reached the milestone during the 2nd quarter.

Senior A.J. Musolino added 13 points for the Cats, while fellow senior Jajuan Douglas chipped in 10. Struthers improves to 10-3 on the season.

Hubbard had two players in double figures. Both sophomore Davion Daniels and sophomore Shannon Slovesko had 10 points each for the visiting Eagles.