Congressman urges Pa. governor to hold off state prison closures

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Congressman Mike Kelly is asking Governor Tom Wolf to hold off on closing any state prisons, including the potential closure of one in Mercer.

In a letter to the governor, Kelly asked that a local economic impact study be done on the five communities that face a prison closing.

Rep. Kelly’s letter about prison closures (PDF)

Mercer, Frackville, Pittsburgh, Retreat and Waymart are all in danger of losing their prisons. Out of the five facilities, Wolf said he will close two.

While Wolf said the closings will save Pennsylvania money, Mercer County State Representative Tedd Nesbit is not so sure.

A public hearing on the proposed prison closings will be held in Harrisburg on January 23. It will give representatives from each of the five communities a chance to speak.

