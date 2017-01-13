Details on new law that will delay many tax refunds

Related Coverage IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tax season is here, and this year there’s a lot of talk about whose tax refund will be delayed.

The concern comes after a report earlier this week that more than 40 million low-income families may have their refund checks delayed because of ramped up efforts to stop identity theft and fraud.

Some of the issues being examined are the earned income tax credit and additional child tax credit.

The crackdown is prompted by a new law called the PATH Act (Protecting Americans from Tax Hikes). The law was enacted in 2015.

The measure gives the IRS time to examine tax returns for accuracy and fraud.

Brian Ashcraft with Liberty Tax Service says the IRS is getting better at catching cheaters and the new law helps.

“Last year, the IRS reduced identity theft by 50 percent. This year, the PATH Act is hopefully going to help us make more strikes to reduce that number even more and reduce identity theft,” Ashcraft said.

The PATH Act mandates that the IRS not issue a refund on tax returns claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit or Additional Child Tax Credit until Feb. 15.