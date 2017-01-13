Driver with gun kills man beating wounded Arizona trooper

PHOENIX, Ariz. (CNN) – An Arizona trooper who had been shot and was being beaten by a man with a pistol was saved Thursday by a motorist who killed his attacker, authorities said.

The man who came upon the scene warned the suspect to stop striking the officer, but the assailant continued, said Capt. Damon Cecil, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The good Samaritan got a gun from his car and shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

The trooper, a 27-year veteran, was shot in the chest and shoulder. He is in serious and stable condition, Cecil said.

Col. Frank Milstead, director of the Public Safety Department, said he would like to thank the man who stepped in. “I don’t know that my trooper would be alive today without his assistance,” he said, according to CNN affiliate KNXV-TV

Cecil praised the motorists who stopped to help, saying, “They were calm, determined.”

A woman who was ejected from the vehicle died at a hospital, authorities said.

Authorities didn’t release the names of the people involved in the incident, which occurred after 4 a.m. near mile marker 89, west of Tonopah. That city is about 50 miles west of Phoenix.