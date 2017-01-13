East edges Fitch to end their 4-game slide

East will face Akron North on Tuesday.

By Published:
Youngstown East Panthers high school basketball

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – East ends their four-game skid to top Fitch, 70-68. The Panthers improve their overall mark to 7-4.

Calvaughn Bryant led the Panthers with 14 points (7-8 FT). Shannon Dubose and Keshonn Loury each scored 10 points apiece while Ceandre Backus scored 8.

In their season opening meeting on December 2, East was paced by Vonzell Matlock and Bryant, who scored 18 and 16 points respectively, as the Panthers outscored Fitch in the second half 40-25 to take a 68-54 victory.

The Falcons have now lost seven games by single-digits this season. Fitch falls to 1-11 on the season. The Falcons were led by Randy Smith – who made 16 of 20 free throws this evening – to finish with 25 points. Over his last seven games, Randy Smith has scored an average of 18.1 points per outing. Kole Klasic and Dylan Beany both scored 11.

East matches up with Akron North on Tuesday while Fitch returns to the court on Friday at Liberty

