Fla. baby taken from hospital found alive after 18 years

Authorities arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams in connection with the abduction.

CNN Newsource Published:
Gloria Williams was arrested in charged with the abduction of a baby who was taken from Jacksonville, Florida 18 years ago.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – A newborn abducted from a Florida hospital 18 years ago has been found alive.

According to police, DNA tests confirm an 18-year-old woman was the baby taken by a woman posing as a health care worker on July 10th, 1998.

Kamiyah Mobley, who now goes by another name, was found this week in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Police said a series of tips to the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to her.

Authorities arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams in connection with the abduction.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s