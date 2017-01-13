Fla. baby taken from hospital found alive after 18 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) – A newborn abducted from a Florida hospital 18 years ago has been found alive.

According to police, DNA tests confirm an 18-year-old woman was the baby taken by a woman posing as a health care worker on July 10th, 1998.

Kamiyah Mobley, who now goes by another name, was found this week in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Police said a series of tips to the Nation Center for Missing and Exploited Children led authorities to her.

Authorities arrested 51-year-old Gloria Williams in connection with the abduction.