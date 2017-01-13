Frank leads Harding past Boardman

Warren Harding topped Boardman 54-43 Friday night in the High School Basketball Game of the Week.

Tiryn Frank led the Raiders with a game-high 25 points.  He also added 8 rebounds and 4 steals.  Derek Culver added 9 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocks.  Lynn Bowden added 8 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.

Boardman was led by Travis Koontz who tallied 14 points and 8 rebounds.

John Ryan chipped in with 8 points, while Che Trevena added 7 in the setback.

Boardman falls to 9-2 overall (4-2 AAC Red),  The Spartans return to action Tuesday at home against Louisville.

Warren Harding improves to 6-6 overall (5-1 AAC Red).  The Raiders will visit Canfield Tuesday evening.

