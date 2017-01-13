Howland earns road win over Canfield

CANFIELD, OH (WKBN)-The Howland boys basketball team grabbed their third-straight win Friday night as the Tigers went on the road and topped Canfield 65-54.

It was Howland’s hot three-point shooting that paced the Tigers as Connor Tamarkin and Nathan Leventis hit several three’s to help the cause. Tamarkin had 18 points while Leventis notched 16. Kevin Moamis was also in double-digits for Dan Bubon’s group scoring 11.

For Canfield, Jake Cummings paced the Cards with 14 while Jared Clark added 10.

The win moves Howland to 4-7 overall while the loss drops Canfield to 7-5.