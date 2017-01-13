Howland to host second heroin forum

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – On the heels of the success of an October forum on heroin addiction, Howland High School is hosting a second event to raise awareness and bring resources to the community.

The forum will include a presentation and information about the heroin epidemic, along with tools for those battling addiction, their family members and the community.

“We are losing some of our graduates, and we need to come together to help this to stop,” said organizer Meghan Durig.

Families of graduates who have lost their lives to addiction will be in the audience. Special markers will also be set up in the audience for those alumni who have died.

As part of the program, a group of students have written and produced a PSA about heroin. One of the creators, Andrew Sperhac, said the group wanted make a profound statement, not just a “don’t do it” message.

“We see it all the time on the news – the overdoses. So, we had an opportunity to deliver a stern message we felt was effective,” Sperhac said.

The event is being coordinated by Celebrate Recovery.

 

